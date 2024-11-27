Houston plates up top-20 rank on list of best cities for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is sitting at the head of the table as one of the best places in the country to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, a new study has revealed.

Houston ranked No. 15 out of 100 of the largest U.S. cities in WalletHub's annual "Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving" report, published Nov. 12. The city made a big leap over its 2023 ranking as No. 32, and is the third highest-ranked Texas destination for the holiday.

The study analyzed each city based on 18 metrics to determine the best places for Thanksgiving, such as the number of pumpkin patches per capita, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, the number of volunteer opportunities, the average weather forecast, and more. The metrics were then organized into five overall categories to determine the rankings.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.