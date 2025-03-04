More than 30K customers without power as intense winds move through Houston, map shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 34,000 customers are without power Tuesday afternoon as strong winds push through our area, according to CenterPoint's map.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. as the intense winds continue.

Other parts of the state also saw damages caused by powerful gusts. In north Texas, in Lewisville, several moving trucks were toppled by the winds.

In central Texas, near Waco, crews are busy clearing downed power lines after they were toppled across the roadway. Oncor said it's still looking at the damage and will continue to restore power to customers.

Eyewitness News will continue to track these gusts as the windstorm makes its way through.