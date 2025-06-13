Tornadoes tear off roofs and shatter windows of homes in Wharton County

Homes in Wharton County were severely damaged by tornadoes as southeast Texas braced for severe storms on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A house now with a caved-in roof and broken windows is filled with memories for Tarsha Williams.

"This house has been here since I was a little girl, so it's been here over 30 years," Tarsha Williams said. "Me and my sister stayed and went on top of the roof when we were little kids. It's very hurtful. You know, to come here and see it like this."

Although she no longer lives there, her dad and stepmom still do. Early Thursday morning, she got a call from her brother who told her the house she dearly loved was in the path of a tornado.

"When you get a call like that, it scares you. So I answered," Williams said.

Her mom, Dorthy Clark, told Eyewitness News she was asleep when the tornado hit.

"Something just comes real loud, like high wind came upstairs, and my husband was like, 'Dorthy, Dorthy, there's a tornado,'" she said.

Clark says both could've gotten hurt had they stayed upstairs.

"The roof had fallen down on the bed. It could've been us, but it wasn't time for us to go," Clark said.

Nearby residents are also dealing with the storm's aftermath.

"I had a branch on the wiring on the top of the roof here," Kerie Hayes, who lives around the corner, said.

While his house wasn't severely damaged, that's not the case for the one across from him - a place he remembers well and is now destroyed.

"I had a cousin who used to stay there, and we were good friends. I'd go over to her house. I never expected her house would be gone like that," Hayes said.

