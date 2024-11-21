Texas study finds that erectile dysfunction drugs improve blood flow and may help men live longer

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new study published in the American Journal of Medicine has found that medications commonly prescribed for erectile dysfunction (ED) and urinary tract symptoms can possibly help certain men live longer.

Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch conducted the study, which lasted three years and involved about 500,000 men aged 40 and up.

The study shows that ED drugs, Cialis and Viagra, may reduce the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke and may lower the risk of dementia.

ABC's medical group added that an explanation is that it's possible these drugs could improve blood flow and reduce inflammation.

A local cardiologist told Eyewitness News that you always have to take these studies with a grain of salt, especially in the beginning.

"You can't jump to too many conclusions with this study, but there is a good signal," Dr. Khaled Khalaf, an interventional cardiologist at Vital Heart & Vein, said. "We may see an increase in this sort of medication."

Dr. Khalaf also added that this could possibly lead to more randomized controlled trials, so we may learn more in the future. Again, just like with any drug, there are side effects to look out for.

