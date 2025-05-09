TX bill that would ban foreign nationals from countries deemed 'risk' from buying land sparks debate

People are concerned about Senate Bill 17, which could ban foreign nationals from certain countries from purchasing land in Texas.

A Republican sponsored bill now in the hands of the Texas House is being met with criticism.

Senate Bill 17 would stop future land purchases by people and companies affiliated with countries identified by the Director of the U.S. National Intelligence that pose a risk to the nation's security.

The bill names China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia, and says the governor can add to the list.

ABC13 spoke with an organization called Texas Multicultural Advocacy Coalition, and they are worried about the potential negative impacts the bill could have if it goes into law.

"All these will also bring more Anti-Asian hate crime, and reinforce existing social biases, particularly against the Chinese community," Eileen Huang with the Texas Multicultural Advocacy Coalition said

But political analysts who've worked with the state GOP say there's no proof to back those claims.

"We've certainly seen some members of the legislature make allegations. The bill is discriminatory and could lead to racial profiling and discrimination. Again, we have not seen any evidence of that," Vlad Davidiuk said.

Instead, say the intention is to help boost safety.

"Texas wants to ensure the security and sovereignty of Texas land to prevent ownership of Texas land by hostile foreign ownership, especially those who come from foreign countries that have hostile intent towards the United States," Davidiuk said.

Opponents also say, if less people are allowed to purchase land in Texas, it would hurt the economy.

"Texas has a long history of pride of a business-friendly environment that encouraged competition. Now, the SB17 has a negative impact on the Texas economy and competitiveness," Huang said.

