Wildlife officials warn of protective hawk dive-bombing residents in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Brazoria County community is being told to be on the lookout for an overly protective mother.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a Red-shouldered Hawk has been dive-bombing residents in Pearland, sharing an image of the bird on social media.

The reason, they say, is that she is fiercely protecting her nest.

The agency says that while these hawks aren't usually aggressive toward people, they may become defensive during nesting season, which is right now.

Texas wildlife officials say that the aggressive behavior should subside once the chicks leave the nest, which is about six weeks.

