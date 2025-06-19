New law banning temporary, paper license plates takes effect July 1

Paper plate problems will no longer be come July 1, as a new law, HB 718, goes into effect to combat crime.

It will now require everyone in the state of Texas to have a hard, metal license plate.

According to the DMV, it is to enhance security, prevent fraud, and strengthen traffic enforcement.

"There were a few people that were going online and printing out these plates and they were selling them, so they turned it into a dishonest business or a business that wasn't legal and the cops wouldn't know if you had a paper plate whether you bought it or you didn't buy it," Alan Helfman, with Helfman River Oaks Jeep, said.

Just four years ago, state officials told ABC13 the invalid paper plate issue going on across the country was the worst in Texas, with the fake plates allowing criminals to hide their identities.

Data obtained by ABC13 in 2021 shows the state was losing $125 million on registration fees every year, with at least 1.8 million cars without real plates. That's how House Bill 718 was born.

You see the paper tags every time you drive in Houston. Turns out, many of them are fake and police say it's making it difficult to solve crimes.

The new bill requires you to always have a metal plate on your car.

"The plates are going to be the same plate you have all the time, and we will issue you one if you've never had one," Helfman said.

Helfman says dealerships will be able to register your information with the DMV if you get a new plate and update your information if you already have one, making it easier for everyone.

"This will make it a lot more efficient, a lot cleaner, combat crime, all the things - with a hard plate on everybody's car, so there won't be any confusion," Helfman said.

If you're a private seller meeting up with someone to buy a used car, the law now requires you to both go to the DMV together to register the car. That way, the metal plates will be registered to the correct owner of the vehicle.

