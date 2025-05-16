What's the future of the Texas Lottery? State lawmakers consider shutting it down

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Instead of expanding gambling, Texas lawmakers have threatened to end the state lottery this session as they look closer at the agency overseeing it.

The Texas Lottery Commission is currently undergoing a review. In order to keep it going, it requires legislation.

However, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick told ABC13 the agency's luck may have run out.

"I know a lot of people would be unhappy because I know a lot of people buy lottery tickets, but, folks, you don't want to play a game that's fixed," Patrick said.

Patrick said the lottery's future is uncertain over what happened with two jackpot winners. "This is probably the biggest money laundering scheme in the country," Patrick recalled.

Patrick's problem stems from a way people were able to buy lottery tickets virtually. People were able to purchase lottery tickets through an app. The tickets were printed at a licensed store. The user was sent an image of the ticket.

If they win, they're sent money. Patrick said the problem is the service allowed someone to buy millions of tickets, days before the drawing, and they won. A virtual service, he says, created two jackpot winners of more than $80 million.

Two years ago, the Texas Senate passed a bill to ban the virtual lottery service. It didn't get a vote in the House. This session, the Senate passed it again.

After that, the Texas Lottery Commission banned the virtual service.

That's not enough for Patrick. He said the Texas Rangers are investigating the two jackpot prizes and the lottery commission itself.

If legislation isn't passed to preserve the lottery, it would end in September. That's not welcomed news at Lucky Rudy's gas station in Rosenberg -- a place that plasters winning tickets all over the business and touts itself as one of the biggest selling lottery locations in the state.

"Oh, no! No, it can't happen! It cannot happen," lottery player Lupe Delago said. "This is our therapy."

Lottery plans should find out about the lottery's future soon. The session ends in a couple of weeks.

