Texas Longhorns fans celebrate playoff win after taking down Clemson Tigers

The Texas Longhorns have officially punched their ticket to the college football quarterfinals and the excitement wasn't only on the field.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Very few things capture the sights and sounds of the Lone Star State on a December weekend than a good old match on the gridiron.

"If you're from Texas, football, besides faith and family, football is everything," Randal Hess, from Katy, said.

For the longhorn faithful, their prayers are being answered on the football field.

"You know what our record's been in the last five years, that's what makes it special," Hess said.

After taking down the Clemson Tigers, they've now advanced in the college football playoffs in what was expected to be a challenging year.

"I think it's great. First year being in the SEC, one of the toughest conferences out there.," Tony Garner, from San Antonio, said.

But this weekend, there was more to cheer for than just touchdowns and a victory. It was a chance for fans to see their favorite mascot, Bevo, in person.

You could say, he has helped with recruiting.

"I think we started coming in 2017 when I just barely moved here, and Jane invited me to one game, I saw Bevo, fell in love, and the next game I came, it was over. I was hooked," Connie Archuleta, from Colorado, said.

Before players took the field, some fans even got a front-row seat to meet some of their favorites who've made this season so memorable.

We had Deandre Moore come over and shake her hand and say hello. He's a good kid, comes every time and says hello." Jane Trainor said.

Some players from the Longhorn's past even made an appearance. "I'm actually going to say hi to Colt McCoy because he's here," Jonathan Casper said.

Even though Clemson fans wear a different shade of orange, they say none was thrown.

"Everyone's been nice, you know, like welcoming us to Austin," Patrick Bentancur, who is a Clemson fan, said.

The hospitality is here to stay, and so are these fans.

The Longhorns will take on the ASU Sun Devils on the road on New Year's Day.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.