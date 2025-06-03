Gov. Greg Abbott to sign bail reform bills in Houston as THC ban's future remains in limbo

Gov. Greg Abbott is in Houston to sign a bail reform package into law, amid the THC ban's future being uncertain.

Gov. Greg Abbott is in Houston to sign a bail reform package into law, amid the THC ban's future being uncertain.

Gov. Greg Abbott is in Houston to sign a bail reform package into law, amid the THC ban's future being uncertain.

Gov. Greg Abbott is in Houston to sign a bail reform package into law, amid the THC ban's future being uncertain.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott is in Houston to sign a bail reform package into law Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Bill 9 would restrict who is eligible for cashless bonds and allow the state to appeal bail decisions.

Abbott will also approve Senate Joint Resolution 5, a proposal for a constitutional amendment that would make it legal to deny bail for certain crimes. That will be put up to the voters in November.

But, it's not the only thing resting on the governor's pen at the moment.

He is facing intense political pressure over a pending tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, ban, which is getting a lot of attention.

There are several boxes of letters asking the governor to veto the bill banning hemp products containing THC.

As of now, you can legally buy products like gummies, drinks, and more.

The ban has been pushed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is expected to attend the signing of the bail reform on Tuesday.

Abbott hasn't said whether or not he will veto the bill, which has been opposed by small business owners, the hemp industry, and veterans who say the products help with issues such as PTSD.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.

RELATED: Texas Legislature ends with Gov. Abbott facing big decisions on school vouchers, THC, and abortion