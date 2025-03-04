Texas lawmakers debate education funding and school choice

House Speaker Dustin Burrows leads the House and the flow of legislation, where Texas lawmakers debate funding for education and school choice.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Schoolchildren are regular visitors to the state Capitol during the session. They learn about Texas politics and history. But it's their future that's being debated in the legislature right now.

They've begun the process of dealing with two enormous issues: funding and school choice.

While the Senate has already passed a bill giving teachers more than $4 billion in raises and allocating $1 billion of the state's surplus into Education Savings Accounts, the House is not moving as fast.

"We want to make sure when we do this, we get it right," Burrows said. "Do you see school finance being discussed and voted on first as a carrot before the stick of school choice for those who might not necessarily support it? It's too early to say which way they'll go. I will tell you, though, I think there is broad support for school finance in the house."

However, funding doesn't just impact K-12. Public colleges and universities also get state funding.

That's why Texas Southern University is here. President James Crawford III is building trust and confidence with those in charge of the purse strings and said he sees public education as invaluable.

"Appropriations, funding support is always critically important," Crawford told ABC13. "Most of our citizenry, most of our workforce, those who contribute to the strength of this Texas economy have been educated in the public system. And so, the public system needs to be strong."

As for education savings accounts, it seems there are votes in the House after the Senate passed a bill that would provide public funding for private or homeschooling. Houston State Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons is among those still debating its merits.

"I am absolutely against vouchers, ESA, or whatever terminology we're using to describe taking public dollars are putting them into the hands of people who need them to fund a system that we really have any means of holding accountable," Representative Simmons said. "We need to do a better job of just addressing the gaps in funding."

Again, the House has not voted on any education bills yet, including funding, teacher raises, and Education Savings Accounts, despite the governor making them emergency items. Burrows says they will be deliberate and ensure everyone's voices are heard.

