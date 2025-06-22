Texas lawmakers praise President Trump's strike on 3 Iranian nuclear sites

Texas lawmakers are reacting after President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. launched airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran.

Senator John Cornyn, Dan Crenshaw, and Dan Patrick were among the first to react, and all expressed strong support for the president's actions.

Sen. John Cornyn praised Trump's decision as courageous and correct.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw pushed back against criticism and urged Americans to support the administration's move.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick referred to the attack as a move that "saved America and the world," and praised Trump for taking bold action.

President Trump has not provided detailed information about the operation, but he said the strikes were designed to "neutralize an imminent threat." Iran has not yet issued a formal response.