Here's what Texas laws are changing soon, including property taxes, vehicle inspections and more

Several laws, including changes to vehicle inspections and property taxes, take effect on Jan. 1 in Texas.

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2, known as the Property Tax Relief Act.

Most of it is already in effect to help with property tax relief, but what's new in 2025 is a tax circuit breaker.

Homeowners and businesses may be eligible to claim a circuit breaker tax credit. That credit essentially limits the amount property taxes can increase in a certain period in Texas.

The remaining provisions of the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act, which have already taken effect in most parts, are also new for 2025.

The new section authorizes procedures for Texans to designate a registered agent who may make data privacy-related decisions on behalf of another resident.

Texas lawmakers begin the 89th Legislative session on Jan.14 in Austin.

Lawmakers have already filed a record number of bills, with some of the big topics being abortion, border and immigration, guns, property taxes, and, of course, public education.

There is a major push for school choice, which could lead to a type of school voucher program that would provide public funds directly to families to help them pay for their children's private schooling and other educational expenses.