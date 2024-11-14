Gov. Abbott directs Texas universities to extend tuition freeze through 2027

Texas public colleges and universities should not increase tuition for another two years, Gov. Greg Abbott said Nov. 13, citing "significant rising costs due to inflation."

The details

In a letter sent to higher education leaders, Abbott said he spoke with the Boards of Regents at each state university system, all of which agreed not to raise tuition for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years.

"When inflation and other economic pressures burden household budgets, our public universities must take every step possible to ease the financial burden on our students and their families," Abbott wrote.

Last year, Texas lawmakers allocated an additional $700 million to public universities under House Bill 1, the state budget. In exchange for the funding, university leaders agreed to keep undergraduate tuition flat for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Public colleges and universities collect revenue from the biennial state budget, research contracts and grants, tuition and fees, donations, and other sources.

"The state has made historic investments in higher education, including increased funding for universities and financial aid programs," Abbott said in the letter. "These efforts reflect our commitment to ensuring that higher education remains accessible and affordable for all Texans. When all Texans have access to quality and affordable education, they can earn better wages, meet workforce qualifications, and experience a higher quality of life."

Zooming in

On average, Texas public university tuition and fees cost about $10,261 for in-state students this year, according to College for All Texans, a college planning site from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The total cost of attendance, including tuition and fees, housing, books and other costs averages at $28,724.

Abbott said college affordability was a "top priority" heading into Texas' 89th legislative session, which begins Jan. 14.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.