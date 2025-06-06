Texas film incentive bill could boost Houston's economy, expert says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major film incentive bill is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott's signature. Experts say it has the potential to reshape the entertainment landscape in Texas, and Houston may stand to gain the most.

The legislation would inject $300 million in taxpayer-funded incentives into the state's film rebate program every two years through 2035. It's designed to attract film and television productions by offering financial support for projects that shoot at least 60% of their content within Texas. The rebates can be used for everything from wages and airfare on Texas-based airlines to purchases at local restaurants.

According to Houston First, the city saw more than $81 million in film-related economic impact last year. The potential for that number to grow is significant, experts say.

"There's just a limit to how much people can film in California anymore," said Kevin Klowden, an entertainment industry economics expert with the Milken Institute. "There are productions going to Georgia, New York, and all over the place. One of the places producers have talked about wanting to film at is Texas."

Klowden believes Houston is uniquely positioned to benefit from the legislation, citing the city's size, diverse locations, and skilled workforce.

"It's not just about filming," he said. "It makes a difference in the support services from trucking and catering to hotel spending, construction workers, and electricians. Houston is in a better position to actually benefit from this than pretty much anywhere else in the state."

However, the bill is not without controversy. Critics have labeled it wasteful spending, and some in the creative community have raised concerns about a provision that would allow the governor's office to deny funding based on a project's content.

As of now, Abbott has not indicated whether he will sign the bill into law.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.