Texas House to hear pay raises for caregivers who help intellectually, developmentally disabled

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The State House Committee on Human Services will meet in Austin on Tuesday, where a coalition is pushing them to consider raising the pay rate of those who care for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.

They argue that the crisis will cost Texans more in the long run without increasing funding.

In July, ABC13 took viewers inside the homes and facilities that care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). At the time, there was a shortage of skilled caregivers because of the long hours and the low pay, but on Monday, Eyewitness News found out just how deep the problem runs.

"The reality is that community-based IDD providers in Texas are facing a workforce crisis," Beanca Williams with Volunteers America of Texas said.

At a press conference asking lawmakers to raise the minimum reimbursement to private caregivers from $10.60 per hour to match the pay at state facilities, which is 60% higher, the Time to Care Coalition released survey results that found a vacancy rate of more than a third for a job where the average hours per week are 59.

"We must make sure our state legislators know that Texans with IDD are losing the quality care that they depend on to live," said Charles Njuguna with the Center for Pursuit, which provides daily and 24-hour for adults living with disabilities. "They say the right things, but their actions speak louder than words."

ABC13 also learned that hundreds of facilities have had to shut their doors because they can't find workers or pay them above the state reimbursement.

The same study found 229 facilities closed between January 2023 and February 2024, and 126 more are projected to shut down.

Without an increase, caregivers fear the problem will worsen and those needing help won't have anywhere to go.

"You know they say we're judged by how we treat the least in our communities?" Steve Vetrano with Avondale House, a non-profit that cares for people with moderate to severe autism, said. "I think this is a good example of making this a priority to ensure that those who cannot take care of themselves are cared for. "

The coalition is asking the state to match what it pays workers in state facilities, which is roughly $17.60 per hour.

These are tough, important jobs that are increasingly difficult to fill. The coalition is making a public plea in hopes of getting help in the next legislative session.

