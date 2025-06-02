TEA announces extension of Houston ISD takeover following 'comprehensive evaluation'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Education Agency has announced an extension of its takeover of Houston ISD.

A letter sent out by TEA head Mike Morath on Monday morning states that the state's takeover of the district will now be extended until June 2027.

It also announces four new members to the state-appointed board of managers, which essentially acts as a school board.

Ultimately, two years has not been enough time to fix district systems that were broken for decades Mike Morath, Texas Education Commissioner

According to Morath, the decision to extend the takeover comes following a "comprehensive evaluation."

"Ultimately, two years has not been enough time to fix district systems that were broken for decades," Morath said in a release. "The extension of this intervention will allow the district to build on its progress and achieve lasting success for students once the board transitions back to elected leadership."

He added that the TEA wants to see the following three things:

No campuses that are academically unacceptable for multiple years

Special education operating in compliance

The board's procedures are consistent with high-performing governing teams

Morath said a decision about an extension had to be made at the two-year mark of its implementation, which was in June 2023.

The takeover was first announced in 2019 but was stalled by litigation.

READ MORE: 'Ultimately, this intervention is necessary': State announces official TEA takeover of Houston ISD

The president of the teachers' union, Jackie Anderson, responded to Monday morning's announcement, saying, in part:

"You may think you can wear down our community's opposition to this reckless, unwanted, and unwarranted occupation of our district. You will not. Our kids are worth too much, and we will never stop fighting for the schools they deserve."

Some of the many issues flagged by teachers and parents about the takeover include the "NES" or "New Education System," job cuts, a record number of employees leaving, uncertified teachers, and a decrease in student enrollment.

However, the TEA praises "significant" improvements in academic performance during the takeover. ABC13 reached out to HISD but has yet to hear back.

