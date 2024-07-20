What happens on the ballot without Sheila Jackson Lee after her passing?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheila Jackson Lee is the Democratic nominee for Congress in the 18th district. But since her passing late Friday, July 19, what comes next politically?

Lee defeated Amanda Edwards for the nomination in March. She was seeking her 16th term in Congress, but now the Democratic Party must choose a replacement before Aug. 26, when the Texas Secretary of State certifies the nominees for the November general election ballot.

ABC13 spoke with Texas Democratic Party Executive Board Member Odus Evbagharu about the process and Lee's legacy.

"We've lost an icon and a giant who just fought endlessly for civil rights, for women's rights, for literally, anybody who was a part of a disenfranchised or marginalized community who didn't have a voice or a seat at the table," Evbagharu said. "Now in terms of next steps, you know what's what's gonna happen is that the Texas Democratic Party and the Harris County Democratic Party are gonna work together to work with the Democratic Congressional District, 18 Committee, and their executive team. There will be a presiding judge over a meeting with precinct chairs. They're in Congressional District 18. That will replace the nomination of Sheila Jackson Lee to represent the Democratic Party on November's ballot."

Potential candidates will receive nominations from the committee, and then there will be a vote until a winner is selected.

Evbagharu expects that party leaders may hold the selection meeting before Aug. 19 when the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago, though no date is yet set.

