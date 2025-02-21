Minority craft beer brewers unite to celebrate Black History Month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, local organizations are teaming up for a third time to celebrate Black history, enjoy craft beer, and give back to the community.

The Pullman Porter Collaboration Beer Release and Suit Drive will be at Big Owl Craft Brew House on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Louie Espinoza with Big Owl Craft Brew House said the entire operation is run by Mexican-Americans.

Darnell Gardner with Crafty Brothas says their groups work together to increase and promote diversity in the craft beer industry.

Hot Topic is also involved in this event-driven craft beer community that values inclusivity.

Their event will honor the historical significance of Pullman Porters, who served white passengers on overnight trains during segregation, with a Pecan Porter and a clothing drive for suits.

People are welcome to come, enjoy a craft beer, and donate both men's and women's professional clothing.

