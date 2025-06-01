Police said there were several victims with burn injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.

Multiple people injured in 'act of terror' at Colorado pedestrian mall, FBI says

The FBI said it is investigating an attack Sunday in Boulder, Colorado as an "act of terror." Several victims had burn injuries, police said.

BOULDER, Co. -- Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding to a "heinous" attack at a pedestrian mall in the city that they say left several victims, including some who appear to have life-threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

While many of the details were not immediately clear, FBI Director Kash Patel said officials were investigating the incident as a "targeted terror attack."

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," Patel said.

At the time of the incident, there was a group of people participating in a pro-Israel peaceful demonstration, police said, but it was not clear if they were targeted.

Leo Terrell, head of the antisemitism task force at the Justice Department, said that an "incendiary device" was thrown at participants in the Run for Their Lives walk. The attack happened "as they peacefully raised awareness for the hostages held in Gaza," Terrell said.

"This was not an isolated incident," Terrell continued. "This antisemitic terrorist attack is part of a horrific and escalating wave of violence targeting Jews and their supporters simply for being Jewish or standing up for Jewish lives," he said.

The attack happened on the eve of a Jewish holiday, Shavuot, "making it all the more chilling and cruel," Terrell said.

A spokesperson for the organization, Miri Kornfeld, said in a statement to ABC News that five people were burned, including an elderly woman whose clothes caught fire. Boulder Police did not have an exact number of victims, their conditions or how they were injured.

Kornfeld -- who was not at the event when the attack occurred -- said a man who was leading the walk described the scene as "the floor burning beneath them."

All upcoming Run for Their Lives events have been canceled until further notice, Kornfeld said.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, a senior White House official told ABC News.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the attack a "heinous act of terror."

"Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation," Polis wrote on X.

Boulder police, while calling the attack a "tragedy" and "unacceptable," were not yet at the point of labeling it terror, Chief Stephen Redfearn said.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street.

Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire.

When they arrived, there were multiple victims at the scene with injuries consistent with burns, police said. Police were still investigating how the injuries occurred, according to Redfearn.

Police said the scene has been contained but have evacuated the area from Broadway to the west, Pine Street to the north and 16th Street to the east and Walnut Street to the south.

The scene was not yet safe, Redfearn said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.