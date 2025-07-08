Teen shot during parking lot dispute outside fast-food restaurant on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A parking lot dispute led to shots fired outside a fast-food restaurant Tuesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two people got into an argument over a parking space at the business at 12350 Eastex Freeway. That's when deputies say another person who came with one of them took out a gun and fired.

A teen, believed to be 16 years old, was shot and taken to the hospital. Gonzalez said she is expected to be OK.

Officials said the shooter fled the scene. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

