Man hits, kills 72-year-old with truck after argument with neighbors in League City neighborhood

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- A 78-year-old is in custody on a murder charge after he allegedly purposefully hit a man with his car following an argument in League City, according to police.

The League City Police Department said the incident happened in the 1900 block of Cove Park Drive at around 4:51 p.m.

The fire department arrived and performed life-saving measures on a 72-year-old man and transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

LCPD said a witness told officers that the suspect stayed inside a white Ford F-150 at the scene. An investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Ted Cassell, was in an argument with multiple residents, including the victim, and got into the vehicle and struck them.

Cassell was arrested at the scene without incident and is behind bars on a $250,000 bond.