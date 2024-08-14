Researchers study Taylor Swift lyrics' impact on disordered eating, body image

LOS ANGELES -- Sprinkled throughout "The Eras Tour: Taylor's Version" on Disney+ you'll hear lyrics about Taylor Swift's struggles with disordered eating.

Speaking out about the need to look thin and perfect resonated so strongly with fans that researchers wanted to study it.

They're found the "Swift Effect" is helping to break down body image barriers.

In her lyrics in "You're on Your Own Kid" Swift speaks to the mental anguish many of her fans struggle with.

"I'm almost in my 20s and I still feel like I need to fit a certain body type," one young lady said.

Her music videos such as one with a bathroom scale scene are filled with messages.

"Personally, I've dealt with a lot of body issues growing up," said Geo Arriaga of Glendale.

In her documentary, "Miss Americana," Swift discusses how she had to deal with hurtful words from the press and people's comments on social media.

Swift's personal disclosures surged on social media and caught the interest of University of Vermont food and science researchers. They wanted to understand this phenomenon.

So Lizzy Pope and her colleagues searched through TikTok and Reddit.

"We went through all of these posts and coded them for the themes that we saw. And that was how we conducted our research qualitatively," she said.

They found Swift to be a role model for those dealing with negative food issues. And her transparency on the topic serves to destigmatize disordered eating.

"To be really candid about her struggles with eating disorders and body image, I think, makes it possible for other people to talk about their struggles, and also to seek treatment," Pope said.

Yet despite the positive impact, researchers noted many fans still persistently objectified Swift's body online.

"If you say like she looks good now, did she not look good at a different time, like it's a really slippery slope when we start talking about people's bodies," she said.

Their full findings can be read here.

People have a lot to learn, but Pope said having such a megacelebrity like Swift address her body-image struggles helps get the conversation started.

"This is just another point where I can connect with patients and kind of help encourage them if they are Swifties or they are fans of Taylor Swift," said Pope.

"I think it's important for people to talk about it more," said Jackelyne Munera of North Hollywood.

Study authors hope Swift will continue to play a role in helping people develop a more harmonious relationship with food and their bodies.