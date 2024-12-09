Syrians in Houston react to fall of the Assad regime: 'It's a 50-year dream that's been realized'

The fall of the Assad regime, which has ruled Syria since the 1970s, collapsed on Sunday. The nation has been embroiled in a civil war for more than a decade and millions of Syrians fled their homeland to escape the war.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It's a 50-year dream that's been realized," Bassam Barazi of the Syrian American Club of Houston said as he summarizes the stunning events in Syria.

This weekend saw the fall of the Assad regime, which has ruled Syria since the 1970s. The nation has been embroiled in a civil war for more than a decade and millions of Syrians fled their homeland to escape the war.

More than 20,000 Syrian refugees now call Houston home and are closely following the fast moving-events in their homeland.

"A lot of people still can't believe this is happening, but fortunately and happily it is happening. Everybody, most of the Syrians I can say, are very happy to know what is going on and the transformation that has taken place," Barazi said.

For those who fled Syria, going back home is an unrealized dream that seems close to becoming a reality. Barazi says the different rebel groups that banded together to overthrow the Syrian government seem to have forged a coalition that appears to be holding together for now.

As for when refugees might go back, Bazari says that will depend on how quickly the nation can form a government that looks out for the welfare of its citizens.

"Those people who have a place to go back to, I am sure they would love to go back to their loved ones to their family. The other people will go back, some of them depending on their situation. They have kids in school. They have started the immigration visa process so it applies to different people in different ways," Bazari said.

A functioning government is still a work in progress. Bazari says years of war have left half the country in ruins, but he is hopeful for what comes next for Syria.

"Syrians love their country, and Syrians were forced to leave their country. We in the Syrian Club really were responsible in trying to take care of a lot of Syrian families that immigrated here and I know the misery they lived in," Bazari said.

For the first time in more than 50 years, that misery seems to be at an end, according to Bazari.

"The factor of fear is no longer there," Bazari added.

