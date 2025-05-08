24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Suspects at large after group of juveniles shot at in The Woodlands, deputies say

Thursday, May 8, 2025 2:57AM
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for multiple people after a group of juveniles were shot at in The Woodlands on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say a group of teenagers were at Sawmill Park when they got into an altercation with another group of people. Investigators say a girl was assaulted during the altercation.

MCSO said the girl and other juveniles went to a home on Berryfrost Lane but were soon met there by the same group of people they'd encountered at the park.

Deputies say the suspects opened fire while seated in a dark gray or dark black Chevy Malibu around 4:10 p.m. before taking off.

All suspects remain at large.

