Suspect forces ex into car at gunpoint in South Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man allegedly forced his ex-girlfriend to leave with him at gunpoint in South Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened on Thursday, May 22, on Rickey Street when the woman was walking with her current boyfriend.

Investigators said the couple was walking when Jose Gutierrez pulled over and threatened to shoot them both.

Gutierrez allegedly then forced his ex into his vehicle.

HPD's Jodi Silva said the woman is OK, and her boyfriend pressed charges against Gutierrez.

He was arrested around 8 p.m. the same day and charged with aggravated assault against a family member.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

