Argument over rent payment leads to teenager being fatally shot in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenager in north Harris County on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Angel Montanez, 21, was charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Christopher Lara.

Deputies responded to a shooting victim call in the 17000 block of Butte Creek Road at about 10:11 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies say they found Lara unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds, and later pronounced him dead on the scene.

Investigators say that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Montanez and Lara about a rent payment.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the location of Angel Gomez Montanez is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).