Suspect detained after trying to escape at Harris County Joint Processing Center, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been detained after trying to escape inside the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Saturday, according to authorities.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At around 11:13 a.m., the jail center was placed on lockdown, HCSO said.

Officials say as the suspect was being processed at the jail center, he somehow was able to gain access into an unauthorized area after his handcuffs were taken off.

After an hourslong search for the suspect, authorities found and detained him at around 3 p.m.