Wanted suspect allegedly stole thousands of dollars in tools from north Houston garage, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect out of north Houston who deputies believe has more victims.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office said they are searching for 38-year-old David Saucier, who is charged with the felony offense of burglary.

Investigators said Saucier allegedly stole thousands of dollars' worth of power tools from a garage in north Houston, then approached the homeowners to claim he knew who had stolen the tools and could recover them.

"He is preying on his victims not just once, but twice, and there is no telling how many are out there," Rosen said. "We want the public to be aware."

Investigators said the reported incident happened on June 17. Constable deputies said Saucier allegedly stole $2,500 in power tools from a home Pittman.

Rosen said that when Saucier came back and approached the front door, the homeowners were not yet even aware that the items had been taken, so they quickly dismissed him.

Surveillance cameras captured video of a man, believed to be Saucier, when the power tools were stolen from the home, and when he returned to approach the homeowners.

The investigation continues.

According to Precinct 1, in addition to being wanted for burglary, Saucier is out on bond after allegedly stealing tools from a Home Depot store.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact Constable Precinct 1 Detective Joseph Bowden at joseph.bowden@cn1.hctx.net.