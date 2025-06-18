Suspect arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend while on the run for another shooting, HPD says

A murder suspect was arrested near the Willowbrook Mall after allegedly killing his girlfriend while wanted for a man's shooting, Houston police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his long-term girlfriend in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said a SWAT team found the victim's body in an apartment on McHenry, near Telephone Road and the Loop.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News the suspect was wanted for shooting a man in the parking lot around the same time Tuesday night. That victim is expected to survive.

The family of the woman victim told ABC13 that they found out she died when they were sent a photo of her body.

The suspect was taken into custody near the Willowbrook Mall around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Investigators said he has mental health issues and wasn't taking his medicine. Eyewitness News spoke with Shatina Thompson, the sister of the woman who was killed.

"She loved her kids, of course. Loved her dad more than anything. Very free-spirited. Happy. Someone who would just do what she could for someone who needed it. She wasn't always the nicest person, but a lot of us aren't. She was still a good person. She didn't deserve what happened to her," Thompson said.

Thompson said her sister and the suspect had been dating for about six years. She described the relationship as volatile.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

