4 members of Surfside Beach PD, including chief, resign or announce intention to

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Surfside now has just five full-time police officers after four members of the force, including the chief of police, resigned or announced their intention to resign this week.

The resignations were submitted amid an ugly clash between the city council and the department. Lt. Jessica Montiel was among those who resigned.

On Tuesday, she told ABC13 she felt the department experienced retaliation each time the officers she oversaw arrested someone with ties to city hall.

"Like, 'Oh, I'm gonna call so and so and take your job.' They try to retaliate against my officers," Montiel explained.

She said the group was tired of their boss, Chief William Shannon Moncier, being threatened.

ABC13 reached out to Moncier, but he didn't respond. However, in a council meeting last month, he threatened to quit. He accused the council of working to remove him in what he described as an attempt to preserve a culture of covering up crimes, including drunk driving.

ABC13 contacted each member of the dais, including the mayor. Several provided background information. However, only one, Councilmember Jonathan Gerber, gave an on-the-record interview.

"I would like to focus on what is really good about Surfside," he told ABC13. "Honestly, I've done nothing wrong."

A city council meeting on Tuesday evening is slated to discuss the issue.

