'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' teases 'Abbott' crossover part 2

The show is the longest-running live-action-comedy series in TV history and has a lot to celebrate!

Can you believe "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is turning 20? It's celebrating with a new season, a new outlook and its side of the "Abbott Elementary" crossover. The new season premieres July 9 on FXX.

LOS ANGELES -- Happy anniversary to FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the series premiere this year.

The show has never shied away from chaos and fans can expect more of that this year in the upcoming season!

In Season 17, The Gang attempts to trade in their usual dysfunction for something more "refined," embracing the corporate hustle in all its corrupt glory.

Fans will also get The Gang's spin on their crossover with "Abbott Elementary." The "Abbott" perspective aired on ABC back in January. You can see the teaser in the video player above.

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito return for more debauchery, delusion, and desperate self-promotion. In other words: business as usual, only bigger.

With two episodes airing back-to-back on premiere night, viewers can expect "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to launch its latest chapter with a bang.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which is the the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, returns for its 17th season Wednesday, July 9, on FXX, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

