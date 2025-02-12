Sugar Land Space Cowboys host tryouts for national anthem singers to perform at home games

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have a great singing voice, here's your opportunity to sing in front of a crowd.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are hosting auditions for singers to perform the national anthem at Space Cowboys home games this year.

The auditions will be taking place on Tuesday, March 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Constellation Field. Applications must be filled out by March 2 at 5 p.m.

Auditions are on a first-come basis, and they're looking for someone who can sing the "The Star Spangled Banner" acapella in 90 seconds or less.

If you're interested, you can sign up online to register.