North Carolina brothers die after tree falls on home during weekend storm: 'Great kids'

Joshua and Josiah were sixth and seventh graders at Brevard Middle School. Their mother said the boys were great kids and avid flute players

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina -- Two children in western North Carolina were killed when a tree fell on their home on Saturday, Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby confirmed.

Local authorities got a call around 3:38 a.m. about a tree that fell on a structure with children trapped inside.

The single-wide trailer was crushed by an uprooted tree that was about 3 feet in diameter.

Family members informed firefighters there were two children stuck inside. The tree landed in their bedroom.

Once they were able to get to that area of the trailer, firefighters found 11-year-old Joshua Leviskia and his 13-year-old bother Josiah Leviskia. Both had died from their injuries, according to a news release from the Connestee Fire Rescue.

"They had to work to gain access to the bedroom. Whenever they made access to the bedroom, it was immediate that they could see that the children had injuries that were not survivable," said Connestee Fire Rescue Fire Chief Chase Owen.

Their mother told ABC Affiliate WLOS, that Joshua and Josiah were sixth and seventh graders at nearby Brevard Middle School. Their mother said the boys were great kids and avid flute players.

Two children killed by falling tree in Transylvania County on Saturday, Mar. 15, 2025 (Photo Credit: WLOS)

"Connestee Fire Rescue would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these two individuals. We would like to thank all of the agencies and companies which assisted with this unfortunate event," the Connestee Fire Rescue said.

Owenby added that it is a tough time for everybody involved, from the family to the first responders who worked the scene.

