Stafford PD investigating pharmacy burglary after they say suspects got away with prescription meds

A Stafford pharmacy burglary near Murphy Road is under investigation after police say suspects got away with prescription medication.

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a burglary at a pharmacy at a Stafford strip center on Monday morning.

The Stafford Police Department said the incident happened just before 6 a.m. off Murphy Road and West Airport.

A Stafford PD lieutenant told ABC13 that when police responded to the scene, they believed the suspects could still be inside. However, officers learned that was not the case.

Officials said the suspects were able to get away with prescription medication, though it's unclear what type.

The department added that no other businesses in the strip center were burglarized.

The lieutenant also told ABC13 that there does seem to be an uptick in pharmacy burglaries in this area.

Authorities said no one has been taken into custody for this burglary.

