Parents demand accountability after teen was attacked at basketball game between rival schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents of a teenager who was violently attacked after a high school basketball rivalry game took their concerns to the Spring Branch ISD school board Tuesday night, demanding justice and accountability.

The assault occurred on February 4, 2024, after the varsity basketball game between Stratford High School and Memorial High School, a long-standing rivalry that spans decades. The game, played at a neutral site, ended in violence when a Stratford student was ambushed in the parking lot, according to the teen's parents.

Heidi Harris, the victim's mother, says her son is still recovering from injuries sustained in what she describes as an unprovoked attack that happened in the parking lot of the Spring Branch ISD's Don Coleman Coliseum.

"He has a head injury," Harris stated. "Our son was at a school event and it is very jarring as a parent to have your child attacked."

According to Harris, her son was walking to his car, wearing his Stratford High School green, when the high school junior was suddenly struck from behind, thrown to the ground, and then repeatedly punched and kicked.

"This type of criminal behavior in the name of school sports rivalry is insanity," she said.

Harris and her husband addressed the school board, recounting the trauma their son endured.

"Can you imagine how frightening it must be to get attacked by a gang?" they asked, expressing frustration that no one has been held accountable despite two weeks passing since the incident.

"We are worried that with the passage of time, this assault will be swept under the rug, allowing them to literally hide behind their masks."

Harris says a group of five or six Memorial students, wearing ski masks, carried out the attack while many others watched. The assault only ended when Stratford High School Principal Raymorris Barnes intervened to rescue her son.

Since the attack, tensions between the two schools have escalated. The Memorial High School Booster Club presidents have issued an apology for an insensitive post, and there are growing calls for a Memorial High School student organization allegedly involved to be disbanded.

Spring Branch ISD has confirmed the incident is under investigation but has not provided further details. The Harris family acknowledges the district's compassion but insists that more must be done.

"We want justice, accountability, and adequate punishment for those responsible."

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.