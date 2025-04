Speedboat somersaults through air in crash at Lake Havasu, video shows

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Az. -- Video captured a wild boat crash during a massive boating event at Lake Havasu in Arizona.

The incident happened during the Desert Storm event over the weekend. Footage shows the speedboat flip and somersault through the air before it landed upside down on the lake.

The schedule includes a "shootout," which is basically an unsanctioned boat race in which drivers try to reach high speeds.

Local newspapers say the two men who were in the boat are expected to be OK.