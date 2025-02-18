12 warming centers to open in Houston due to freezing temperatures

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced on Tuesday that he assembled a team to help the city get through the cold weather.

Whitmire said the city is doing everything possible to ensure safety, including opening 12 warming centers across the area.

According to ABC13 meteorologists, an Arctic cold front will arrive Tuesday evening. By Wednesday morning, the freeze line could be in communities north and west of Houston from Huntsville to Navasota to Columbus.

Lows in Houston will reach the upper 30s, and wind chill factors north and west of Houston will dip into the teens, prompting a Cold Weather Advisory for Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties.

At 5 p.m., the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management, the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, and other public safety officials will provide cold weather updates and details on the warming centers.

