Homeless encampment near Garfield Elementary School raises safety concerns in Edgebrook

Residents in Edgebrook are urging authorities to clear a homeless encampment near Garfield Elementary, citing safety concerns and months of inaction.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just a stone's throw from Garfield Elementary and the roar of the Gulf Freeway, a homeless encampment has sprouted up along a canal in Edgebrook.

Residents say they've been trying to get authorities to clean it up for at least three months.

"We've found syringes, we've seen prostitution," Ray Soto with the Freeway Manor Civic Club said.

When Eyewitness News visited the camp south of Hartsook Street on Thursday, trash was strewn everywhere, and multiple shopping carts filled with belongings were visible. Other shopping cards were dumped in a canal.

"And, of course, these people carry big knives," Soto said. "They're here to intimidate us," he said.

The Harris County Pct. 2 Constable's Office said its Homeless Outreach Team visited the site earlier Thursday to hand out homeless ID cards and assist the camp dwellers in getting on a waiting list for permanent housing.

The constable's office said their offers to temporarily house them in the Jail Diversion Center were refused.

"No consequences for their behavior, so it just continues, and the homeless learn this and they work off of it," Soto said.

That may be about to change.

The constable's office said Houston police informed them there were plans to clear the camp about two weeks ago, but that the plan was delayed because of weather.

Now it's likely only a matter of time before those plans are revisited.

