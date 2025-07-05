Sources: Rockets trade Whitmore to Wizards for 2 second-round picks

The Houston Rockets are trading Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards for two second-round picks, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The Rockets selected Whitmore with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NBA draft but had trouble giving the talented prospect significant playing time. The deal gives Whitmore, who turns 21 this week, the opportunity for an increased role for a rebuilding Wizards team. Whitmore is a Maryland native, so the trade also sends him back closer to home.

The Rockets worked with Whitmore and his reps at WME Basketball over the past few weeks on a new home. Houston officials had multiple offers on the table for Whitmore but wanted to see him go somewhere that gave him a legitimate chance to thrive in his career.

The Wizards have had an active offseason, acquiring veteran guard CJ McCollum and center Kelly Olynyk from the New Orleans Pelicans for guard Jordan Pooleand wing Saddiq Bey, as well as an exchange of second-round draft picks. They also drafted Texas guard Tre Johnson with the No. 5 pick in last month's draft.

Houston, meanwhile, swung a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant and added veteran wingDorian Finney-Smithand center Clint Capelain free agency.

Whitmore, a 6-foot-7 wing, averaged 10.8 points over two years in Houston. Last season he scored 0.46 points per touch, fourth best among players to record 1,000 touches, according to ESPN Research.