Sources: Finney-Smith, Rockets agree on 4-year, $53M deal

Free agent forward Dorian Finney-Smithagreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Finney-Smith's agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports, negotiated the terms of the deal with Rockets executives for the 3-and-D wing.

It's a major acquisition for Houston and one that bolsters its wing depth with a veteran who shot a career-high 41% on 3s. He also held players named to the All-Star team last season to 47% effective shooting in the half court, which ranked top-10 among players to defend at least 125 shots last season.

Finney-Smith could replace Dillon Brooks in Houston's rotation after the Rockets moved the defensive-minded wing in the blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant.

In another move Monday, the Rockets agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with center Clint Capela, sources said.

Capela returns to Houston after spending the first seven years of his career starring alongside James Harden. The 30-year-old veteran remains a potent lob threat and rim protector and adds more depth to Houston's frontcourt, which already includesAlperen Sengun, Steven Adams and Jabari Smith Jr.

Capela's agents at Wasserman negotiated the fully guaranteed three-year deal with Houston officials Monday night, sources said.

Finney-Smith, 32, opted out of his $15.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakersand became a free agent.

He landed with the Lakers via a trade from Brooklyn in December and made an immediate impact. The veteran wing averaged just under 29 minutes per game for the Lakers while shooting 39.8% from 3.

A versatile defender, Finney-Smith was key to making the Lakers' small-ball units work after their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. Finney-Smith has extensive experience playing with Doncic as the pair spent five years together in Dallas.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.