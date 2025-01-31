The Learjet 55 crashed after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Small plane crashes near Philadelphia mall in fiery explosion; multiple casualties reported: LIVE

PHILADELPHIA -- A small plane crashed in Philadelphia on Friday, officials said, with a fiery explosion observed upon impact.

The incident occurred near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia.

People run after a small plane crash was reported in northeast Philadelphia, Jan. 31, 2025. @st4ced_up/X

The Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response. Vehicles could also be seen on fire.

"It was just horrific. I was just driving down the street, coming to Wendy's and I just saw a plane basically hit the building and it exploded. The sky light up and I pulled over and basically it was just real bad around here," said one witness. "It lit up the whole sky."

Witness described moment of plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia

There were reportedly six people on board, according to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

The FAA had initially reported there were two people on board. The agency did not have any update on their condition.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance was operator of the Learjet 55, according to Flight Radar24 data. The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

A car burns after a small plane crash was reported in northeast Philadelphia, Jan. 31, 2025. @st4ced_up/X

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Philadelphia Fire Department advised residents to avoid the area of Calvert and St. Vincent streets.

The FAA issued a ground stop at Northeast Philadelphia Airport due to "an aircraft incident."

Duffy said he is monitoring the crash and heading to the FAA to get information.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his team is communicating with local officials and first responders and is "offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly."

ABC News' Ayesha Ali and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.