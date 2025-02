Microsoft shutting down Skype video conferencing service after 2 decades

SAN FRANCISCO -- Microsoft has just announced it is shutting down Skype after two decades.

The company has been phasing out the video conferencing service since 2017, pushing people toward Teams.

Despite being one of the forerunners in internet-based communication, Skype's user base has been declining since its peak of nearly 300 million users.

The last day for Skype is May 5.