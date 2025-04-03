Sisters Inc. Network raises money in 5K walk to cover life expenses for breast cancer patients

The goal is for those affected by cancer not worry about financial burdens, only getting better with treatment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sisters Network Inc. is making a lasting impact in the fight against breast cancer. The Karen E. Jackson Breast Cancer Assistance Program was established in 2006. Since then, BCAP has provided more than $1.5 million in financial assistance and mammogram/ultrasound support to uninsured women.

The organization's vice president, Caleen Allen, spoke with Eyewitness News. She said breast cancer survivors in active treatment need to focus on healing, not financial hardships. The program provides direct financial assistance to help cover essential living expenses like utilities and housing.

"Breast cancer isn't in anyone's budget," Allen said.

Through key partnerships with leading mammography screening facilities, BCAP provides 3D mammogram support for uninsured women, ensuring they can access life-saving early detection services.

The Stop the Silence Walk is planned for April 4, 2025.

They aim to continue raising funds for BCAP and supporting breast cancer survivors. The walk on Saturday morning will be at Tom Bass Regional Park in Houston. It's the only national walk of its kind dedicated to Black breast cancer survivors.

