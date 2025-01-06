Best trending products on sale on 'It's a Big Deal'

This week on It's a Big Deal, Dani Beckstrom, and Ryan Fields are rounding up the best trending products on sale, from tote bags to skincare. Shop these limited-time savings now before you miss your chance.

Note: Prices are subject to change after publication.

Best trending products

35% off Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand $109.85

$169 Shop now

Shop the award-winning red light therapy wand from Solawave. According to the brand, it combines microcurrent, warmth and massage to help smooth fine lines and improve skin texture. With just five-minute daily sessions, you can get a radiant, lifted look Get glowing with an ABC-exclusive 35% off this trendy beauty tool.

8% off Amazon Stardrops - The Pink Stuff $5.49

$5.99 Shop now

This viral multipurpose cleaner has been taking over TikTok for a reason-it cleans everything from kitchen appliances to bathroom tiles with incredible results. It can help remove tough stains and leave your home sparkling like new. Plus, it's safe and easy to use. Get it now for 20% off when you subscribe for deliveries and see what the hype is about.

21% off Amazon Magic Bullet Blender $39.49

$49.99 Shop now

Whether you like making smoothies, dressings or even baby food, this small but mighty blender can handle it all. It's perfect for busy mornings or travel, as you can just pack it up and take it on the go. Parts of this gadget are also dishwasher safe, which is great for easy clean up. Get this trending portable blender for up to 30% off while supplies last.

9% off Wonderskin WONDER BLADING Lip Stain Masque $19.80

$22 code BIGDEAL10 Shop now

This viral beauty favorite gives you vibrant, smudge-proof lips that will last all day long, without constant touch-ups. The application is simple-apply the masque to your lips, let it set, and then peel it off for an instantly pigmented, flawless color. If you're a makeup lover looking for a pop of color without the hassle of reapplying throughout the day, this product is great. Shop this ABC-exclusive 10% off deal today with code BIGDEAL10 and get ready to turn heads!

50% off Wrangler Southwestern Print Cross Body Canvas Mini Tote $29.87

$59.99 Shop now

Make a statement with Wrangler's southwestern mini tote. This trendy crossbody bag is perfect for adding a touch of Western charm to your outfit. You can pair it with boots and denim for a classic look or contrast it with a flowy dress for a boho vibe. Plus, its size is compact, so it's great for carrying the essentials while looking effortlessly chic. Save up to 50% and upgrade your bag game with this must-have accessory.



