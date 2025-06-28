Shooting suspects take off on scooters after wounding stranger in East Downtown, Houston police say

Houston police arrested three suspects after a man was shot multiple times early Saturday, officers said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting in a busy area east of downtown sent one person to the hospital early Saturday, according to Houston police.

Officers were called to St. Emanuel near Walker Street around 1:50 a.m. and found a man shot multiple times, police said.

The three suspects were on scooters and took off after the shooting, according to Lt. Khan with the Houston Police Department.

Streets were blocked with crime tape after the shooting. Officers said they used a helicopter and K9 units in the search.

"Everyone worked well together, and (we) were able to get the suspects into custody. Right now, they're still processing and figuring out the charges that will be filed," Khan said.

The victim and suspects didn't know one another, according to police.

"There was some sort of altercation. The victim was at a local venue over here and just out on the street," Khan said.

The victim went to the hospital, where he was stable, according to Khan.

Police haven't released information about the suspects or what prompted the altercation.