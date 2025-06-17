Shooting that left man dead over a parking spot goes to grand jury, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will review a case involving a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex parking lot a couple of months ago.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the reported shooting at 3400 Ocee Street at about 9:15 p.m. on April 27. At the scene, police found 31-year-old Abdul Waziri, who had been shot multiple times, lying next to a white Toyota Camry.

Authorities say that Waziri was taken to Ben Taub hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers say that they were approached by a 31-year-old man who stated he was the shooter and explained he and Waziri were arguing over a parking spot.

According to police, officers retrieved the firearm and took the man's statement regarding the shooting.

Police say that the man was later released after consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

After further investigation, it was determined the case would be referred to a grand jury upon review, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.