Jay-Z sues Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, alleging he pushed his client to file 'false claims'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter filed a lawsuit against Houston attorney Tony Buzbee for defamation on Monday.

Carter is named in a lawsuit the hip-hop mogul filed against an Alamaba woman who claimed she was raped when she was 13.

It's important to note Jane Doe withdrew her lawsuit last month after Carter questioned her story and his attorney sought sanctions against Buzbee.

The woman initially claimed Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs took turns sexually assaulting her when she was 13 at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Both men denied the allegation.

In the defamation suit, Carter alleged that the Alabama woman and her attorneys, Buzbee and David Fortney, "were soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency."

The suit further alleges Jane Doe told Carter directly that she made it all up and only went public with the story because Buzbee told her to.

Eyewitness News brought these claims to Buzbee, including the accusation that he did all this to orchestrate the maximum payday for both he and Jane Doe.

"That's total (BS), and he knows it. Despite their repeated threats and harassment, she continues to stand by her claims," Buzbee said in a statement to ABC13.

Although Jane Doe dropped her accusations against Carter, she did not drop her claims against Combs.

So far, no one else has accused Carter of any wrongdoing.

