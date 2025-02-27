Sean 'Diddy' Combs targets Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee over 'egregious misconduct' claim

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs is going after Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Combs' defense team filed a motion opposing Buzbee's request to represent a client in New York despite not being licensed there.

The motion says Buzbee's "egregious misconduct warrants denial of the privilege of appearing in that district."

Buzbee represents several people who claim in a civil lawsuit that Combs sexually abused them.

One of his tactics against Combs includes a 1-800 number for potential clients to come forward.

Combs is currently in jail awaiting trial on a list of charges, including sex trafficking, prostitution, and racketeering.

