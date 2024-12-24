Houston acupuncturist accused of a second-degree sexual assault felony, records show

County records show that the owner of Shi's Acupuncture, who was accused of a second-degree sexual assault felony, was charged on Aug. 8.

County records show that the owner of Shi's Acupuncture, who was accused of a second-degree sexual assault felony, was charged on Aug. 8.

County records show that the owner of Shi's Acupuncture, who was accused of a second-degree sexual assault felony, was charged on Aug. 8.

County records show that the owner of Shi's Acupuncture, who was accused of a second-degree sexual assault felony, was charged on Aug. 8.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shi Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic on West Alabama is closed for the foreseeable future after the State Acupuncture Board suspended the owner's license.

On Tuesday, the lights were out, and a sheet has been put up to block off the lobby. Shi Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic is out of business as concerning allegations swirl around the owner.

According to the Texas Acupuncture Board, Shan-Jin Shi, owner of Shi's Acupuncture, had his licenses suspended effective immediately. County records show Shi was charged on Aug. 8, accused of a second-degree sexual assault felony.

According to Shi's lawyer, the accuser claims the alleged assault happened inside the business. No details surrounding the allegation are known at this time. ABC13 has requested court documents that may shed some light on what happened.

The state board said in a statement that allowing Shi to continue his practice poses a threat to the public.

County records show Shi posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court in February.

ABC13 attempted to contact Shi but was not successful.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.